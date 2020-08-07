Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $21,989.82 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00478377 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014812 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003500 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00017040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.