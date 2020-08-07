DigixDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $11.76 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $85,593.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $69.80 or 0.00599440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.02005266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00084984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00194108 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 168,506 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Huobi, Binance, BigONE and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

