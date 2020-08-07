Dimension Chain (EON) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and $172,769.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

