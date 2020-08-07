Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Diodes stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $767,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,679,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,390 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

