Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Trading 6% Higher

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) shares traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.29, 845,854 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 728,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

