Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) is Canal Insurance CO’s 4th Largest Position

Canal Insurance CO decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,000 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares accounts for 5.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO owned approximately 1.25% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $188,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,054,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,748,723. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

