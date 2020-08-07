Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 451,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.82. 40,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

