Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.23

Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 2753087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.36, a quick ratio of 26.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.39 million and a PE ratio of -23.89.

Get Discovery Metals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$404,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,445,650.

About Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.