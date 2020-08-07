DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21, RTT News reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.70. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

