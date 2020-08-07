district0x Reaches One Day Volume of $1.39 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. district0x has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One district0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.04953570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013051 BTC.

district0x is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

