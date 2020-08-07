Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.47, 1,806,257 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,508,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

