Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Update

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,139. The stock has a market cap of $897.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

