Dr Hoenle (ETR:HNL) Trading Down 2.1%

Dr Hoenle AG (ETR:HNL) was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €42.75 ($48.03) and last traded at €43.70 ($49.10), approximately 10,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($50.17).

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.01. The firm has a market cap of $230.12 million and a P/E ratio of 24.75.

Dr Hoenle Company Profile (ETR:HNL)

Dr. Hönle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

