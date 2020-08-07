Dreamcoin (DRM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $13,339.55 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,603,045 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

