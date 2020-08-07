Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Drive Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 2,037.84% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts expect that Drive Shack will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,793,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 845,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Drive Shack by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Drive Shack by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 164,192 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.