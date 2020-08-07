Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.64

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and traded as high as $66.50. Driver Group shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 15,840 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.58.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

