Dropbox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 25,605 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,802 call options.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,800 shares of company stock worth $1,505,572 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dropbox by 10.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Dropbox by 277.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 30.2% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $21.28. 269,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.50, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

