Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $34,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

