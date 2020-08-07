Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) vs. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace -61.51% -8.02% -3.74% New Relic -16.67% -19.33% -6.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million 21.24 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -77.81 New Relic $599.51 million 5.54 -$88.94 million ($1.08) -51.07

New Relic has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Relic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 3 15 0 2.83 New Relic 2 8 8 1 2.42

Dynatrace currently has a consensus price target of $39.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $74.44, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Summary

Dynatrace beats New Relic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

