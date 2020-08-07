E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EONGY. AlphaValue raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,423. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

