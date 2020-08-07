E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NYSE:SSP traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 829,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

