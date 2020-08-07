Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $3.63 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,955.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2,352.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

