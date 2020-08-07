Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,720,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 525,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.