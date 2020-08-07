Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 87,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.46. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

