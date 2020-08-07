Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth $2,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 503,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 769,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

