EBCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $424,167.82 and approximately $15,834.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

