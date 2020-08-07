Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $170.22

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.22 and traded as low as $167.04. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 77,751 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.18 million and a PE ratio of -1,715.00.

Get Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.