EDC Blockchain [old] Hits Market Capitalization of $7.56 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain [old] has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $32.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain [old] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,643.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.02702087 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00612482 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00008973 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.