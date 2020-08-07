Eden Price Hits $0.0017 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $58,225.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.01973534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00088952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00110539 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.