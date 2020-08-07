EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $25.71 on Friday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

