Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 54,445 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16,961.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 16,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

HON stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.49. 76,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

