Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.62. 153,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.20. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

