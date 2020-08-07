Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $269.92

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.92 and traded as high as $279.50. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at $277.50, with a volume of 1,145,450 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.20. The company has a market capitalization of $917.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Caroline Roxburgh acquired 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £2,473.64 ($3,044.11).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

