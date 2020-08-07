Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,711. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $164,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

