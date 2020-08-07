Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.83

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.83 and traded as high as $58.00. Ekf Diagnostics shares last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 11,270,209 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $251.16 million and a PE ratio of 69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.83.

Ekf Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

