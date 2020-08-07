El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King assumed coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

