Electra Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,765.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $37,765.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,562,489,187 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,332,634 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

