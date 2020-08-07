Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:ELOX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 30,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,188. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

