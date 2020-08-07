Elysian Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $131,075.05 and approximately $1.36 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.04962484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002180 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00051098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013081 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.