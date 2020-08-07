eMagin (EMAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect eMagin to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

eMagin stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 49,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,067. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

