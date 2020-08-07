Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $19.56 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $186,885,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 80.7% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,351,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 603,570 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of ROST traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. 230,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

