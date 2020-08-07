Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $20.61 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

MO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 186,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,808,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

