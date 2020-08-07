Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $44.03 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,735,000 after buying an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.34.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,031 shares of company stock worth $310,833,810. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.24. 3,044,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.68. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

