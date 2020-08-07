Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 231,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,519,000. Progressive accounts for 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

