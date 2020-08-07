Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 29,752 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,961,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,539. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.