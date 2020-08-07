Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.64. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energizer by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

