Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $6.87. Energy Focus shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 6,248 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFOI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

