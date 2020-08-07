Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,550,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,093. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $430.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

