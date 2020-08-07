Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE EBF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 2,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,294. Ennis has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

In related news, Director Barbara T. Clemens acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $26,912.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,038.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.