Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 34,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 12,677,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

